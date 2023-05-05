United States
YSL Beauty
All Hours Luminous Natural Matte Foundation
$60.00$51.00
At YSL Beauty
What it is A breathable liquid foundation with SPF 30 that delivers up to 24h full coverage with a weightless feel and luminous matte finish. Transfer-proof, waterproof, heat resistant. The unique luminous matte finish leaves skin looking healthy with a soft matte look. Infused with hyaluronic acid and Jasmine petal, this foundation provides day after day skincare benefits. After only 2 weeks, skin feels softer, smoother, and hydrated.