CYO

All Eyes & Cheeks Cream Shadow & Blush In Tongue Tied

£4.50 £1.35

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

CYO All Eyes & Cheeks Cream Shadow & BlushMeet... All Eyes & CheeksColour pop for eyes & cheeks. Feels like cream. Blends like powder. Goes the distance.• For eyes & cheeks• Gives a natural flush of colour• Soft, matte finish• Blendable & buildable• Long lastingMore...Ultra-blendable; this cream formula gives an intense pop of colour with a soft, matte finish to amplify your natural blush. Sculpt your cheeks or emphasise your eyes; silky and buildable, the decision is yours…