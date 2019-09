All Equal Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt

£140.00

AMBUSH®'s Spring '19 collection is inspired by the serene atmosphere and stunning sunsets of Hawaii. Made from soft cotton-jersey, this T-shirt is printed with the slogan 'All Equal Before a Wave' at the front and the label's name along with a yin-yang motif at back. Wear it with cycling shorts or jeans.