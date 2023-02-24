United States
FP Movement
All Day Everyday Pants
$78.00$29.95
At Free People
Style No. 68641471; Color Code: 054 Made to go from the studio to the street and everywhere in between, these ultra-comfy pants are featured in a sporty, relaxed fit and pull-on style. Fit: High-rise, relaxed legs, ankle length Features: Pull-on style, elastic waistband with drawstring, 4-pocket design, zipper at both legs, seam detailing Why We <3 It: These versatile pants are perfect for lounging around or pulling on before a workout.