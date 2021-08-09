MECCA MAX

All Day Every Day Oil-free Moisturiser

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Lightweight, fresh and never greasy, this dependable moisturiser pumps up the hydration for all the soothing nourishment you need. With niacinamide and natural sebum absorbing silicas for balanced, beautiful skin. Get it on the daily! Key ingredients: Niacinamide: works to even skin tone and lock in moisture, while its potent anti-inflammatory benefits reduce irritation. Silica: smooths the skin and absorbs excess oil to minimise shine throughout the day. Made without: SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), fragrance (natural & synthetic), animal derived ingredients, synthetic dyes, essential oils, parabens. Pair it with: MECCA MAX FOAM-O Gentle Gel Cleanser MECCA MAX CLEAN SWEEP Gentle Exfoliating & Brightening Toner MECCA MAX WATERCOOLER Calming Hydration Serum Direct from MECCA HQ: “This moisturizer is so lightweight and non-greasy, ideal for oily, combination or blemish-prone skin types and one you will wear on repeat” – Bridget MECCA HQ