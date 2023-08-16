MECCA MAX

All Day Every Day Mattifying Oil-free Moisturiser

Benefits Cruelty-free •Vegan •Hydrating •Calming •Oil free •Sulphate-free •Fragrance-free The MECCA view Lightweight, fresh and never greasy, this dependable moisturiser pumps up the hydration for all the soothing nourishment that oily and combination skin needs. With niacinamide and natural sebum absorbing silicas for balanced, mattified skin. Get it on the daily! Key ingredients Niacinamide: works to even skin tone and lock in moisture, while its potent anti-inflammatory benefits reduce irritation. Silica: smooths the skin and absorbs excess oil to minimise shine throughout the day. Made without SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), fragrance (natural & synthetic), animal derived ingredients, synthetic dyes, essential oils, parabens. Usage Massage a thin layer across your perfectly clean face. You look great! Suitable for AM/PM. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Discontinue use if rash or irritation occurs. If you have sensitive skin, patch test this product prior to application. Store in a cool dark place avoiding exposure to direct sunlight or heat. Item Code I-049210