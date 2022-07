Core 10

All Day Comfort High-waist Full-length Yoga Legging

$29.80 $20.30

Buy Now Review It

86% Polyester, 14% Elastane Imported Button closure Machine Wash Snug, secure fit through hip, thigh, and leg Lightweight, moisture-wicking, breathable active stretch fabric Concealed key pocket at waistband Discover super-soft, high-performance fabrics and fashion-forward designs made for workouts and beyond.