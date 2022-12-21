All Clad

All-clad Ha1 Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

$209.95 $149.96

ONLY AT SLT A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets make it easy to prepare a variety of meals: pancakes in the morning, burgers for lunch or perfectly seared steaks for dinner. Flat bases and flared sides make tossing foods effortless and allow for easy turning with a spatula. These versatile skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven and are compatible with any heat source, including induction. Great news—the performance and professional results you expect from All-Clad are now available in hard-anodized nonstick. The all-new HA1 collection features premium, three-layer nonstick for unparalleled release, scratch resistance and durability. Built to last, these PFOA-free hard-anodized aluminum pans withstand use in the oven, broiler and even the dishwasher. Plus, they require little to no fat for cooking, so you and your family can enjoy healthier meals. Featuring a new modern, rounded design, All-Clad’s HA1 collection looks great in any kitchen.