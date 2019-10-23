Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Toteme
All Black Everything Styling Is Our Latest Obsession (& These Women Are Nailing It)
£200.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Long sleeve semi-sheer stretch knit viscose long dress in black. Crewneck collar. Gathering at skirt. Tonal stitching.
Need a few alternatives?
The Vampire's Wife
Festival Ruffled Tiered Floral Print Velvet Maxi Dress
£1050.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Splendid
Ribbed Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vintage
Blue Black Floral Dress
£18.00
from
asos marketplace
BUY
& Other Stories
Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress
£85.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Toteme
Toteme
Noma Asymmetrical Wool Blend Cardigan
$690.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Toteme
San Remo Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
$210.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Toteme
Arezzo Ribbed Knit Midi Dress
£291.52
£204.06
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Toteme
The Flip-flop Heel Nature
£322.06
from
TOTEME
BUY
More from Dresses
Bar III
Zebra-print Dress
$79.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Ourcomos
Check Jacket Dress
C$227.09
C$209.63
from
W Concept
BUY
C/MEO Collective
Long Sleeve Blazer Dress With Ruffle Detail
C$234.82
from
Amazon
BUY
Theory
Good Wool Blazer Dress
C$670.00
from
Theory
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted