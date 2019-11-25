Glossier

All Balms Set

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

All Balms Set one of each · 0.5 fl oz / 15 ml Collect them all. All eight flavors of our hydrating, multipurpose lip balm and skin salve together in a limited edition set. Balm Dotcom is packed with antioxidants and natural emollients to nourish dry, chafed skin. The dense, waxy texture stays in place to seal in moisture. Includes Original, Birthday (inspired by Milk Bar’s famous cake, with a subtle shimmer), Rose (with a barely-there pink tint), Cherry (with a sheer red tint), Mint, Coconut, Mango (with a translucent coral tint), and Berry (with a sheer berry tint). Scroll down to save $21 with this set.