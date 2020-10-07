OPI

All A’twitter In Glitter

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At OPI

Create a winter wonderland on your nails with this iridescent glitter long-lasting nail polish. Wear this rainbow glitter by itself or add on top a different shade for a little extra magic. OPI's Infinite Shine is a three-step long lasting nail polish line that provides gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. Use with Infinite Shine Primer and Infinite Shine Gloss for extended wear. Made in the USA.