Jade Swim

All Around Bandeau Bikini Top

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

This khaki-green Jade Swim All Around bikini top succinctly demonstrates the label's ability to create effortlessly elevated swimwear. It's crafted from chlorine-resistant stretch-jersey to a simple bandeau construction, then fully lined. Use it as the basis for a variety of beach-ready vacation edits.