Prabal Gurung

All Americans Movement T-shirt

$35.00

At All Americans

"Equal by Definition, that is what the symbol represents. Equality and inclusivity based on the celebration of differences within all of us. A bold celebration of hope and the audacious impossible dreamers. the real definition of America and the American spirit." - Prabal Gurung 100% preshrunk cotton Set-in rib collar with shoulder-to-shoulder taping Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem All net proceeds go towards COVID-19 relief in our affected communities, including medical supplies, curbing racism and violence, and economic stimulus for small and medium-sized businesses. Products ship within 4 weeks. All sales are final.