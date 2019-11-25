Beautyblender

Lucky you! beautyblender has brought back their best-selling All.About.Face starter set that includes the ultimate trio of water-activated makeup master tools to meet all of your beauty needs. Each beautyblender's size is specific to its purpose, resulting in fast application and a flawless look. Your impeccable foundation finish is a given with the original beautyblender, get perfect cheeks with beauty.blusher and use micro.mini for focused highlighting, contouring and concealing. This must-have set even includes a mini blendercleanser solid to keep all three blenders in top shape.Perfect 'blend and cleanse' starter set for those new to the brandThe unique edgeless shape and exclusive material available only with beautyblender ensures impeccable, streak-free application with minimum product waste. Use with foundations, powders and any other complexion product.