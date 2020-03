Clinique

All About Eyes Serum De-puffing Eye Massage

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Clinique's All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage helps massage away bags, refreshes and hydrates puffy eyes on contact.Brightens eye area immediately and over time. Combats dark circles, too. With caffeine, potent antioxidants and soothing botanicals. Oil-free, non-irritating. Ophthalmologist tested.Clinique Clean Philosophy: