9 ratings Give your eyes a refreshing boost with the Clinique All About Eyes Serum. The serum is enriched with caffeine, antioxidants and botanicals, which reawaken, nourish and soothe the delicate skin under the eyes. Apply the serum by massaging it on with the cooling metal ball. Bags will instantly appear reduced, skin will feel reinvigorated and look more radiant. This light serum can also be applied over makeup, so that you can give your under eye skin a boost whenever and wherever it needs it. Clinique's All About Eyes Serum contains 15 ml. Show more Show less