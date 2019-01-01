Welcome to the sugar-fueled, manically creative cake universe of Christina Tosi. -It&rsquo-s a universe of ooey-gooey banana-chocolate-peanut butter cakes you make in a crockpot, of layer cakes that taste like Key lime pie, and the most baller birthday cake ever. - -From her home kitchen to the creations of her beloved Milk Bar, -All About Cake -covers everything: two-minute microwave mug cakes, buttery Bundts and pounds, her famous cake truffles and, of course, her signature naked layer cakes filled with pops of flavors and textures. -But more than just a collection of Christina&rsquo-s greatest-hits recipes (c&rsquo-mon, like that&rsquo-s not enough?) this book will be your guide for how to dream up and make cakes of any flavor you can think of, whether you&rsquo-re a kitchen rookie or a full-fledged baking hardbody.