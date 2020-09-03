AllModern

Aliyah Task Chair

Whether you're on the WFH grind or taking on a personal project over the weekend, you need a desk chair that lets you tackle your to-do in style and comfort. This office chair is crafted with a metal and engineered wood frame, and is wrapped in foam-filled velvet upholstery for an inviting feel. Plus, the clean-lined design with its open back adds some mid-century vibes to this seat. This task chair is designed to help you get comfortable while you work, and features an adjustable height, a swivel seat with a center tilt mechanism, and hard casters, so you can move with ease.