Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Cross Body Bags
3.1 Phillip Lim
Alix Micro Crossbody
$695.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Micro crossbody bag from 3.1 Phillip Lim in Black.... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Foldover Crossbody – $150
$150.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Maud Structured Mini Crossbody Bag
$44.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
ASHISH x Topshop
Olivia Cross Body Bag
$38.00
from
Topshop
BUY
ASHISH x Topshop
Future Beaded Cross Body Bag
$58.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from 3.1 Phillip Lim
3.1 Phillip Lim
Cat Combat Boot
$595.00
$179.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Ines Triangle Pouch
£585.00
£234.00
from
3.1 Phillip Lim
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Black Micro Alix Crossbody Bag
£605.64
£448.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Pashli Mini Saddle Belt Bag
$450.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Cross Body Bags
Little Liffner
Tiny Box Bag In Black Patent
$350.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Creatures of Comfort
Small Apple Bag In Clove
$380.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Rachel Comey
Rona Bag In Washed Black
$495.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Cult Gaia
Acrylic Luna In Black
$318.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted