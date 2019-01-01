Algenist

Alive Prebiotic Balancing Moisturizer Spf 15

This lightweight moisturizer leaves skin feeling alive and immediately hydrated, balanced and glowing with a smoother, more even complexion. Skin is protected from the sun with all mineral SPF 15. Formulated with a prebiotic from algae and a probiotic, paired with our patented Alguronic Acid, to target concerns that may result from unbalanced surface skin bacteria. Probiotics and prebiotics are good for you ingredients that help balance skin’s natural surface ecosystem.