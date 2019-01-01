Reminiscent of circular vintage luggage, the Midnight Croco Petit Alistair’s top handles and long shoulder strap paired with its pronounced edges give this bag a beautiful look that is refreshingly modern.
Style: HB-CB-PL-100009-MDNT
Dimensions: 9.5” diameter x 3”
Handle Drop: 3.25"
Removable Crossbody Strap Drop: 19.5"
Interior Zippered Drop Pocket
Removable shoulder/crossbody strap
Dropped, navy nappa leather panels with a contrasting red zipper
Midnight croco leather is a navy Italian cowhide with an embossed crocodile print
Wipe with a soft dry cloth to clean blemishes or leather balm to retain shine
Red and Navy Braided Crossbody Strap (shown) and Navy Pom Pom Tassel (shown) are sold separately
Click here to view our assortment of bag accessories
Made in LA