Stelen

Alisa Vegan Leather Pant

$108.00 $80.98

At Need Supply

Description Faux leather pant from Stelen. Mid-rise. Zip fly with hook-and-bar closure. Darted back waist. Front slash pockets. Single button-through back welt pocket. Straight leg. Contrast white stitching at waist and across knee. Lined. Slightly cropped. • Faux Leather • 100% polyurethane • 100% polyester lining • Dry clean • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 15.25” waist 18“ hips 10.5” rise 28” inseam 8.5” leg opening Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 32” bust | 23.5” waist | 33” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates