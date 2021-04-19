Grovelane

Alina Task Chair

$72.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Marrying modern and industrial elements, this on-trend desk chair lets your teen tackle them to-do-list in style. Founded atop a steel frame in a versatile black finish, its streamlined swivel seat is padded with foam and wrapped in neutral faux leather upholstery for understated appeal. Accent stitching rounds out the design with a touch of texture. A gas lever beneath the seat lets you adjust this piece’s height between 18" and 21", while caster wheels offer must-have mobility. Assembly is required.