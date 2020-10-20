Alikay Naturals

Alikay Naturals Lemongrass Leave-in Conditioner

$12.99

Curated by Rochelle Graham-Campbell, Alikay Naturals CEO & Co-Founder, The Lemongrass Style Collection gives you the ultimate in style versatility. Lemongrass oil helps to strengthen hair follicles, promote healthy hair growth, reduce hair shedding, soothe dry hair and itchy scalp, make hair feel silky and look shiny. Our signature lemon fresh smell is delightfully refreshing. Used individually or layered to achieve the kind of stylish results that help you stand out. We are taking our signature Lemongrass Leave In Conditioner aka "Liquid Gold" and bringing you the best collection to achieve the style your curls deserve.DirectionsOne of your favorite Alikay Naturals products has a new look but is the same great formula on the inside. After washing hair, spray on damp hair and saturate each strand from root to tip. Style as usual. Also, can be used as a daily moisturizing spray by applying to dry hair and styling as usual.TipFor optimum moisture retention, use this leave in conditioner as part of a 3 step L.O.C. Method - apply Leave In , apply Oil, and seal in moisture with a Cream.