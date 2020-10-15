Alikay Naturals

Alikay Naturals Lemongrass Leave-in Conditioner

$13.79

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Silk Amino Acid: Natural water soluble protein source, penetrates deep into hair to strengthen, nourish and rebuild damaged hair cuticle. Moisture binding properties repair and protect hair. Aloe Vera Juice: Moisturizes and conditions, smooths hair cuticle, seals moisture in, strengthens cortex of damaged hair. Lemongrass Oil : Strengthens hair follicles, reduces hair shedding, promotes shine and volume. "Liquid Gold" Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types, Textured Product Form: Spray Beauty Purpose: Moisturizing, Basic Conditioning TCIN: 15114758 UPC: 854143004391 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-1403 Origin: Made in the USA Description Curated by Rochelle Graham-Campbell, Alikay Naturals CEO & Co-Founder, The Lemongrass Style Collection gives you the ultimate in style versatility. Lemongrass oil helps to strengthen hair follicles, promote healthy hair growth, reduce hair shedding, soothe dry hair and itchy scalp, make hair feel silky and look shiny. Our signature lemon fresh smell is delightfully refreshing. Used individually or layered to achieve the kind of stylish results that help you stand out. We are taking our signature Lemongrass Leave In Conditioner aka "Liquid Gold" and bringing you the best collection to achieve the style your curls deserve. Directions One of your favorite Alikay Naturals products has a new look but is the same great formula on the inside. After washing hair, spray on damp hair and saturate each strand from root to tip. Style as usual. Also, can be used as a daily moisturizing spray by applying to dry hair and styling as usual. Tip For optimum moisture retention, use this leave in conditioner as part of a 3 step L.O.C. Method - apply Leave In , apply Oil, and seal in moisture with a Cream. Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned and founded brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.