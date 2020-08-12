Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
lululemon
Aligned Angles Tank
$58.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
Align your body and mind in this cropped yoga tank. A sleek cut-out adds ventilation and style points.
More from lululemon
lululemon
Rogue Renegade Super High Rise Crop 21"
$108.00
$89.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
For The Chill Of It Crop Tank
$58.00
$39.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
All Aligned Midi Dress
$118.00
$89.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Rogue Renegade High Rise Short 2.5"
$68.00
$49.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted