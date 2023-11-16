United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Lululemon
Align™ V-neck Bra Light Support, A/b Cup
$58.00$39.00
At Lululemon
Create instantly brushable hair with this leave-in detangler. Prime hair by misting all over to detangle and glide comb through hair. This moisturizing formula also softens hair, smooths frizz, and prevents breakage and damage. The plant-power of Morete oil helps provide a UV defense barrier — provides color-treated hair with photoprotection. Scented with the tropical aromas of passion fruit and mango. Best for all hair types.