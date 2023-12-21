Lululemon

Align Tank Top

$68.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

Part of our Buffalo collection, this cowboy hat is made in the USA of high-quality, weather-resistant 4X buffalo felt. Its classic Western profile features a classic cattleman crease, a 4" brim and a 4 1/2” regular oval crown. Additional details include a leather sweatband, satin lining, and a self-matching hat band with a three-piece silver-toned buckle set, as well as a Stetson hat box. 4" Brim 4 1/2" Regular Oval Crown Cattleman Crease Self-Matching Hat Band 3-Piece Silver Buckle Set Stetson Hat Box 4X Wool Felt Construction American Buffalo Collection Made in the USA