Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
lululemon
Align Super High Rise Short 10″
$58.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
More from lululemon
lululemon
On The Fly Pant Full Length 31"
$98.00
$49.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Fast And Free Tight 31"
$128.00
$69.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Cross Chill Run Gloves
$38.00
$19.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Unlimit High-rise Tight 25" Keyhole
$89.00
$69.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted