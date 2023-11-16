Lululemon

Align™ Super-high-rise Short 10″

$64.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lululemon

R+Co BLEU brings together breakthrough innovations in formulation, sustainability, and iconic packaging design. R+Co BLEU Smooth & Seal Blow-Dry Mist prevents thermal damage from hot tools up to 230 degrees, helps provide lasting frizz defiance and seals the cuticle for silky, sleek, humidity-resistant hair. This mist is blended with the brand's strengthening and shine-enhancing BLEU Molecule Complex, smoothing and softening Banana Fruit Extract and Kendi Oil to protect hair from breakage and lock out frizz. - Safe for colour-treated hair - Free from gluten, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum and sulfates - Bottle & cap made from 100% post-consumer recycled material - Provides UV protection - Vegan & animal cruelty free. Fragrance: 'Light Waves' by R+Co BLEU. Cardamom, Pineapple, Tangerine, Lavender, Bamboo and Blonde Woods in a delicate, modern scent.