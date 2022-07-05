Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Lululemon
Align High-rise Short With Pockets 6″
$74.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS DESIGN
Hourglass Cargo Jeans In Stone
BUY
$52.00
ASOS
Madewell
Harlow Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
Lululemon
Align High-rise Short With Pockets 6"
BUY
$74.00
Lululemon
Reformation
Boyfriend Sweatpant
BUY
$78.00
Reformation
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
City Adventurer Large Duffle Bag
BUY
$119.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Align High-rise Short With Pockets 6"
BUY
$74.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Customizable Snap Scarf
BUY
$29.00
$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Track That Mid-rise Lined Short 5"
BUY
$68.00
Lululemon
More from Pants
ASOS DESIGN
Hourglass Cargo Jeans In Stone
BUY
$52.00
ASOS
Madewell
Harlow Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
Lululemon
Align High-rise Short With Pockets 6"
BUY
$74.00
Lululemon
Reformation
Boyfriend Sweatpant
BUY
$78.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted