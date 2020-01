Need Supply

Alice Trench Coat

$138.00 $55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Twill trench from Stelen. Lightweight fabric. Wide lapel. Raglan sleeves with double strap adjustment at cuff. Single-button front closure. Removable adjustable buckle belt. Angled welt pockets. Faux horn button fastenings at collar, cuff, pocket and back vent. Cotton voile lining.