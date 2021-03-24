The Saltwater Collective

Alice Top / Orchid

At The Saltwater Collective

Our Alice Top features adjustable ties in the front and around the neck, making it a versatile fit. Details: Adjustable front and neck ties Seamless Self-lined Hardware free Size & Fit: Fits true to size Model #1 Amanda is wearing a size X-Large Height: 5’2”, Bust: 34DDD, Jean size: 28/29 (Canada, US) Paired with our ‘Leo Bottom’ in product photo Model #2 Caitie is wearing a size X-Large Height: 5’8”, Bust: 40B, Jean size: 40 (Canada, US) Paired with our ‘Leo Bottom’ in product photo Fabric & Care: Italian fabric made from ECONYL® regenerated Nylon and LYCRA® XTRALIFE Hand wash in cold water and hang to dry Designed & made in Toronto, Canada