United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Universal Standard
Alice Satin Boatneck Top
$118.00$71.00
At Universal Standard
The Alice Satin Boatneck Top is the light satin blouse of your dreams. Made from low-shine satin that feels surprisingly airy and looks completely luxe. Designed with a slightly angled sleeve opening and side slits for just enough detailing. This Boatneck Top drapes down into a hi-low hem that is just begging for a French tuck moment. Just think of it as a satin t-shirt. Fit: Loose, Model: 5’10” wearing M_18-20 Model: 5'1" wearing 4XS_00-0