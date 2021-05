BaubleBar

Alice Cubic Zirconia Ring

$48.00 $38.40

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

The Alice Ring acts as the spherical version of our best-selling Alidia Ring. Extra sparkly Cubic Zirconia stones allow for even more shine. Flanked by simple gold prongs, the Alice is paired well with other warm-toned rings or extra special all on its own SHOP ALL ALIDIA RINGS HERE