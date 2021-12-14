Hollie Ward

Alice Check Square Cushion

£180.00

At The New Craftsmen

Created exclusively for The New Craftsmen, Alice Check Square Cushion by Hollie Ward fuses modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship. Vibrant colours and fringed tartan give this decorative cushion a punkish edge. Inspired by her exploration of sustainable materials and sense of place, Hollie created this collection with a particular focus on longevity, in the hope that these pieces will be passed down through generations to be repaired, cherished and loved. The playful fabric, and signature fringed seams, were created using 100% Shetland wool.