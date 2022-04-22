United States
Urban Outfitters
Ali Menswear Vest
$59.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 65955494; Color Code: 015 A menswear-inspired vest from UO. Slim fit. Cropped above the waist. Finished with a button placket at the front and a notched hem. Content + Care - 66% Polyester, 32% rayon, 2% spandex - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Neutral Motif is 5’10” and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 35” - Length: 20.5”