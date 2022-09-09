REMI x REVOLVE

Ali Faux Leather Corset Top

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Self: 55% polyester, 45% polyurethane Lining: 100% polyester Made in China Dry clean only Exposed back zipper closure Boned bodice Soft faux leather fabric Remi wears size 1X in this style Model 1 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 32", Bust 40", Hips 42" Size L : Bust measures approx 34" around Waist measures approx 28" in length Model 2 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 23.5", Bust 31", Hips 33.5" Size XXS: Bust measures approx 28" around Waist measures approx 18" in length Model 3 Measurements: Height 5'9", Waist 35", Bust 44.5", Hips 50" Size: 0X Bust measures approx 36" around Hem measures approx 30" around Model 4 Measurements: Height 5'10", Waist 41", Bust 38", Hips 55" Size 3X: Bust measures approx 44" around Waist measures approx 38" in length Revolve Style No. REMX-WS45, REMX-WS46 Manufacturer Style No. RES1 F22