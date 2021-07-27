Trent Austin Design

Alfred 23.6” Kitchen Island

$135.99 $109.99

Kitchen chaos coordinator, welcome! Items that were once jammed on worktops—kettles, toasters, blenders—can now stay shipshape on the 4 shelves of this kitchen baker’s rack to make the most of all space available No wobbles, no worries: Strong steel tubes and quality particleboard have the strength you want to put what you need on this kitchen shelf; adjustable feet on the bottom help keep everything in place, even on uneven floors Enhance timeless flavor: The smell of freshly baked pizza flows through your kitchen and a glass of wine is ready—spice up your kitchen with our industrial baker’s rack that perfectly combines rustic romance with steel toughness Coffee lovers, take action! With 4 shelves and 7 s-hooks included, you can use this kitchen shelf to create your own coffee bar in your dining room, entertainment room, or home office, too! You’ll be spoiled with choices! Children are not allowed to climb or play on the product. Attach the product to the wall with the included anti-tipping kit for safety. Avoid placing food directly on the metal wire shelves for food hygiene reasons. Carefully check whether the size of your microwave or other kitchen items is fit. Assembly, simplified: Want this baker’s rack with shelves assembled before the pizza is out of the oven? With numbered parts and easy-to-follow instructions, it can be set up in 30 minutes or less Product Details Base Material: Manufactured Wood Counter Material: Manufactured Wood Adult Assembly Required: Yes