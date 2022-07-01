AllSaints

Alfie High-rise Denim Shorts

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

High waist, mid-length - the Alfie Denim Shorts have an easy California cool feel to them. The five pocket contruction adds to the relaxed fit. Finished with frayed hems - this is how we do summer denim. High-rise Destroyed detailing Zip closure Five pockets Reinforced back pockets Reinforced belt loops Frayed hems Model is 5'11"/180cm and wears a size W27 ALLSAINTS cotton products support more sustainable cotton farming. Better Cotton is sourced via a system of Mass Balance - find out more