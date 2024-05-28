Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Reiss
Alexis Off-the-shoulder Tunic
$240.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reiss
Need a few alternatives?
Rhode
Sima Top
BUY
$275.00
Rhode
Worme
Tie Blouse
BUY
£270.00
Worme
Free People
Alana Knit Top
BUY
$49.95
$68.00
Free People
Eloquii
Lace Top
BUY
$36.49
$94.95
Eloquii
More from Reiss
Reiss
Alexis Off-the-shoulder Tunic
BUY
£148.00
Reiss
Reiss
Margeaux Collarless Double Breasted Suit Blazer
BUY
$425.00
$187.00
Reiss
Reiss
Margeaux Collarless Double Breasted Suit Blazer
BUY
£95.00
£250.00
Reiss
Reiss
Liana Cape Crew Neck Blouse
BUY
£68.00
£158.00
Reiss
More from Tops
Staud
Kai Crisscross Halter Top
BUY
£120.62
Saks Fifth Avenue
Naked Cashmere
Maisie Brushed Cashmere Collared Sweater
BUY
£202.00
Naked Cashmere
Camilla And Marc
Silk Seren Shirt
BUY
£495.00
Harrods
The Frankie Shop
Kyla Sheer Tank Top
BUY
$65.00
The Frankie Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted