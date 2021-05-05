Fashion to Figure

Alexis Off The Shoulder Denim Dress

$79.95 $47.97

Buy Now Review It

At Fashion to Figure

I debated on buying this dress for months. Took the plunge received it today, tried it on. Great fit except for the way it lays on the chest. If you've got a larger breast (I wear a 42D) than me, or bigger upper arms maybe that won't be a problem. I'm going to keep it b/c it's a very cute dress. If the top part can't be altered then I'll return it. The rest fits fine, even the sleeves are long enough. ✔ Yes, I recommend this product.