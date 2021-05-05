United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Fashion to Figure
Alexis Off The Shoulder Denim Dress
$79.95$47.97
At Fashion to Figure
I debated on buying this dress for months. Took the plunge received it today, tried it on. Great fit except for the way it lays on the chest. If you've got a larger breast (I wear a 42D) than me, or bigger upper arms maybe that won't be a problem. I'm going to keep it b/c it's a very cute dress. If the top part can't be altered then I'll return it. The rest fits fine, even the sleeves are long enough. ✔ Yes, I recommend this product.