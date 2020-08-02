2020AVE

Alexcina Slip Dress

$37.00

Buy Now Review It

At 2020AVE

Simple and feminine, a stunning dress that's perfect for daytime wear, or a special occasion. The Plus Size Alexcina Slip Dress is one of our favorites, and we know you'll love it too. Made from a soft and silky blend of materials, this midi dress features spaghetti straps and a relaxed cowl neckline. Pair this dress with some simple sandals or sneakers for a stylish day time look, or swap our shoes for some heels for an outfit that is perfect for any special occasion. Model is 5'7", bust 45", waist 36", hips 47" and is wearing a size 1XL. Materials and Care This dress is made from 100% polyester. Hand wash cold. Imported.