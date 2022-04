Sir The Label

Alexandre Knot Bralette

$180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details New Season SIR. Alexandre Knot Bralette Highlights multicolour linen all-over floral print knot detailing V-neck triangle cup Imported Composition body: Linen/Flax 100% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: SIR4212084 Wearing The model is 5 ft 9 in wearing size 1