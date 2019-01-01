Nest Bedding

FIND LUXURY IN THE TOP RATED ALEXANDER SIGNATURE SERIES® Combining durable and breathable, certified non-toxic high density gel memory foam, our SmartFlow Air Flow Foam, with the support of high quality Edge Support Base Foam, The Alexander Signature is available in Medium or Luxury Firm. Each is 12.5" tall. Now with Thermic Phase Change Cooling Fabric, the Alexander Signature Series® sleeps very cool and is the leading online luxury mattress. .5" Quilted Cover Cool Stretch Fabric 2.5" 4 lb. Gel Foam Memory Foam 1.5" 4 lb. Visco Memory Foam 2" 1.8 lb. SmartFlow Foam 7" 1.8 lb. Solid Edge Support Base Foam All foams are certified CertiPUR-US certified. USA Made with durable certified components, built to last. Firmness Range Softest Firmest 1 4.5 - 5 10 Medium Luxury Firm