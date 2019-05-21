Nest Bedding

Alexander Signature Hybrid (queen)

$1299.00 $1099.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nest Bedding

A true Luxury Hybrid mattress. The perfect blend of pocket coils and memory foam make this the real luxury hybrid mattress on the internet, shipped in a box. Factory Direct. Now with an industry leading Lifetime Warranty and industry first Lifetime Comfort Guarantee! And, we've added a zippered top for easy firmness exchanges! Combining the most innovative copper infused foam on the planet and the support of high-quality individual coils with extra edge support, The Alexander Signature Hybrid is the most comfortable mattress on the internet. Now Featuring Thermic Phase Change Cooling Fabric on all Alexander Hybrid Mattresses!