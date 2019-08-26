Herman Miller

Alexander Girard “international Heart” Print

$244.26

Rare, authentic, original "International Heart" unframed textile by Alexander Girard for Herman Miller, c. 1967. Say "I love you" in nineteen different languages! Girard's "International Heart," was made for a very brief period and retired, never to be produced again which is why this piece is such a rare treat. it is generally considered unavailable and next to impossible to find. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own an icon's work, and will certainly be an heirloom. The fabric is a heavy canvas-like cotton and is hemmed on the edges with a simple stitch. UNFRAMED, the textiles measure approximately 14.75"W x 14.75"H with a simple hem at the edges.