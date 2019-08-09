Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Cecilie Bahnsen

Alexa Oversized Tiered Cloqué Dress

$1195.00
At Net-A-Porter
White cloqué Tie-fastening keyhole at back 51% polyester, 30% polyamide,19% cotton; trim: 100% silk Dry clean Imported
Featured in 1 story
R29's Ultimate A-To-Z Fall Shopping Guide
by Eliza Huber