Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung Cropped Wide Leg Denim

$240.00 $168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply Co

Wide leg jean from Alexa Chung. Crisp brushed denim. High rise. Zip fly with branded top button. Leather logo patch at back waist; contrasting logo tag at coin pocket. Five pockets. Wide leg with center crease. Silvertone hardware. Cropped.