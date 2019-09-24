Alessi

Alessi Espresso Maker 9090 By Richard Sapper, 6 Espresso Cups

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

Designer: Richard Sapper; In 18/10 stainless steel; Hand wash suggested; Works on induction stove tops; Dimensions: Diameter (cm): 12.50 x Height (cm): 20.50 ; Content (cl): 30.00 6 full espresso cups (based on 1.6 ounce "cups")